CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $426.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the lowest is $421.90 million. CDK Global reported sales of $449.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.