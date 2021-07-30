Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.88 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

CDR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,060. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

