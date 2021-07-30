Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. 10,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,526. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.22.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

