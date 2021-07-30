Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 117,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 50,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,785. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Centogene by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centogene by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNTG shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

