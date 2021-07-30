Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.