Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.