Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

