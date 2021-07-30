CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Acquires 3,000 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Max Royde purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

Shares of CNIC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 97.40 ($1.27). The stock had a trading volume of 763,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,104. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £244.63 million and a PE ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

