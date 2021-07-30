Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

