Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,745,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CERT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 272,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,262. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -85.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

