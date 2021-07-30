CertiK (CTK) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $56.30 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,296,702 coins and its circulating supply is 53,292,634 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.