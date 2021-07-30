CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.30. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 10,953 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CESDF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

