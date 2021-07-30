CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 3,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 248,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -227.38, a PEG ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $61,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

