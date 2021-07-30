Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,822,206 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

