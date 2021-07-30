Champion Iron Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIA. Laurentian boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.83.

TSE:CIA opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.18. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$7.24.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

