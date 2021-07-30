Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,136. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

