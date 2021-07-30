ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.