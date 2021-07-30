Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 88,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

