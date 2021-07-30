Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $745.80 and last traded at $744.78. 13,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,004,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $713.80.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $706.20. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
