Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $745.80 and last traded at $744.78. 13,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,004,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $713.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $706.20. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

