Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

Chevron stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,248,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,059. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

