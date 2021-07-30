China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.37

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $26.42. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.