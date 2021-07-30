Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
NASDAQ:CD opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $27.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,517,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
