Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,517,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

