Christopher J. Twomey Sells 8,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $108.67. 783,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,594. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.98 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

