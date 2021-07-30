Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

