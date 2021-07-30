Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $377.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.90 million and the lowest is $377.30 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $124.13 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

