CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Earns “Average” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

