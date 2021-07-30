CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.02. CI Financial shares last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 492,414 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2514792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

