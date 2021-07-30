CIBC Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$197.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.14.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$169.85. 112,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,951. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.