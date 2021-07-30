Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report sales of $41.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.94 billion and the highest is $41.53 billion. Cigna reported sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.81.

Cigna stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

