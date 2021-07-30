Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

