Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Digimarc worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 235,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC opened at $28.51 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

