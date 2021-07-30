Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

IHAK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

