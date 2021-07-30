Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.61% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WINC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

