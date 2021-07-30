Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,284 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB opened at $33.66 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

