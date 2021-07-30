Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of Sandbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,818,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

