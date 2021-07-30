Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXDX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXDX. Guggenheim started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

