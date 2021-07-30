Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.59% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

