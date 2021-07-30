Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 8,035 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.62% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

