Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 9,587 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,316,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,968,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $91.41.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.