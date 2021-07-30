Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.49% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,510,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KALL opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

