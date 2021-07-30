Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $43.96.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.