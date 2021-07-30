Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

