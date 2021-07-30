Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

CTXS opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

