Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 2,431,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.