ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 17,452 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 1.42.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
