ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 17,452 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,122,317.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,005 shares of company stock worth $116,201. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.