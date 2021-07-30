Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

