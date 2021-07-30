CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,872.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $20,872.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,670,542 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

