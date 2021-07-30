Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,563 ($20.42). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,543 ($20.16), with a volume of 142,691 shares trading hands.

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,561.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

