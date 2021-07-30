CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.30). CLS shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 85,009 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.21.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £56,810 ($74,222.63).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

