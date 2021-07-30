CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

